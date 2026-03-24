Kalpataru Projects International has secured notification of awards / comfort letters / confirmation of consummation of contract of approx. Rs 4,439 crore in the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h

Order 400kV transmission line and associated substations in Africa h Orders for transmission line projects in India h Order for substation project in Sweden

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