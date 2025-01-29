KPIT Tech jumps after board raises FY25 EBITDA guidance to 21%

KPIT Technologies surged 8.50% to Rs 1,367.85 after the IT firm informed that it has revised its FY25 EBITDA outlook to over 21% from over 20.5% expected earlier.

The firm has retained its constant currency (CC) revenue growth outlook in the 18% to 22% range.

Meanwhile, the companys consolidated net profit declined 8.23% to Rs 186.97 crore on 0.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,477.96 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

As compared to Q3 FY24, the company's net profit and revenue increased by 20.37% and 17.58%, respectively.

Profit before tax was at Rs 256.56 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, down 9.38% quarter on quarter (QoQ) but up 21.26% year on year (YoY).

EBITDA stood at Rs 312.21 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 1.89% QoQ and 20.78% YoY.

In Q3 FY25, EBITDA margin improved to 21.1% as compared to 20.8% last quarter, mainly due to productivity improvement, revenue mix and fixed cost leverage. EBITDA margin stood at 20.6% in Q3 FY24.

Also Read

During the quarter, CC revenue growth was 2% QoQ and 17.4% YoY. In dollar terms, revenue growth was at 1.7% QoQ and 18.1% YoY.

Total contract value (TCV) of total deals won during the quarter was $236 million.

The total headcount as on 31 December 2024 was at 12,795.

Kishor Patil, co-founder, CEO and MD of KPIT said, The third quarter revenues are in-line with our annual revenue outlook while the operating profit has improved due to revenue mix change and productivity improvement, despite currency headwinds. Thus, we increase our annual EBITDA Margin outlook to 21%+ from 20.5%+ earlier.

We are investing in AI technologies fined tuned with automotive-specific data. Our AI philosophy is rooted in developing human-centric, innovative, safe, and responsible AI solutions that drive value creation for our clients. We will leverage these AI investments to augment our talent pool, while creating new opportunities for future growth. Our leadership and strength of relationship with our T25 clients is demonstrated by higher deal closures, efficient cash conversion and robust build-up in the pipeline.

Sachin Tikekar, Co-founder and Joint MD, KPIT said, We have been developing new sub-verticals viz Trucks and Off-highway. There are sizable opportunities through these investments, and they are now contributing to building our pipeline across the geographies. These will contribute to our growth from the second half of the next financial year. There are new relationships being explored and built with the Passenger Car and Truck makers in China and Rest of Europe outside Germany.

In terms of our new offerings, there is greater interest from our T25 clients in the areas of vehicle cost reduction, cyber security and data-oriented services. Our attrition remains at all-time low levels and our leadership development programs are in full swing to further enhance our continued growth.

KPIT Technologies is a technological company focused on automobile engineering and mobility solutions. The company offers technology solutions to automobile OEMs under different practices such as power trains (conventional and electrical), connectivity, autonomous (vision and control systems) and diagnostics. Each of its practice areas offer software IP, software integration, feature development, and verification and validation services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News