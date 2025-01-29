Maruti Suzuki India PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 3,525 crore in Q3 FY25

Maruti Suzuki India reported 12.61% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 15.51% increase in net sales to Rs 36,802 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,601.9 crore in Q3 FY25, up 13.52% as against Rs 4,053.8 crore in posted Q3 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 15.52% YoY to Rs 34,875 crore in Q3 FY25. Purchase of stock in trade was at Rs 13,886 crore (up 10.86% YoY), and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 1,541.5 crore (up 15.15% YoY).

Operating EBIT jumped by 16.13% to Rs 3,665.3 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 3,156.2 crore in Q3 FY24. Operating EBIT for the period under review was 10%, as against 9.9% recorded in the same period last year.

During the quarter, the company sold a total of 566,213 vehicles, with 466,993 units sold in the domestic market and 99,220 units exported, marking the highest-ever export sales in any quarter. In the same period last year, total sales were 501,207 units, including 429,422 units in the domestic market and 71,785 units in exports. On a nine-month basis, the company reported 9.77% rise in net profit to Rs 3,525 crore on 8.16% increase in net sales to Rs 1,06,266 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the re-appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as MD and chief executive officer (CEO) for a further period of 3 years with effect from 1 April 2025, till 31 March 2028.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.24% to Rs 11,977.20 on the BSE.

