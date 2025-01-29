Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions gains on debut

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Shares of Denta Water and Infra Solutions were trading at Rs 346.45 on the BSE, a premium of 17.84% compared with the issue price of Rs 294.

The scrip was listed at 330, at a premium of 12.24% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 346.45 and a low of Rs 325.05. About 7.39 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions was subscribed 221.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 January 2025 and it closed on 24 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 279 and 294 per share.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares up to 75,00,000 with no offer-for-sale component.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance to the extent of Rs 150 crore will be utilized for meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, subject to the applicable laws.

Ahead of the IPO, Denta Water and Infra Solutions on Tuesday, 21 January 2025, raised Rs 66.15 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 22.50 lakh shares at Rs 294 each to 10 anchor investors.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions (DWISL) is one of the key players in the field of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. It is a growing water and infrastructure solutions company engaged in the design, installation, and commissioning of water management infrastructure projects with expertise in groundwater recharging projects and lift irrigation projects.

It is one of the few companies in India having experience and expertise in the design, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of groundwater recharging using recycled water. In addition, it also undertakes construction projects in the fields of railways (improvement of infrastructure) and highways (roads and bridge construction).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.20 crore and sales of Rs 97.78 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

