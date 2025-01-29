Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eMudhra Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

eMudhra Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AGI Greenpac Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Ideaforge Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 January 2025.

AGI Greenpac Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Ideaforge Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 January 2025.

eMudhra Ltd tumbled 17.65% to Rs 686.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 59474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8739 shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd crashed 16.21% to Rs 788.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13948 shares in the past one month.

JSW Energy Ltd lost 7.41% to Rs 466.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd shed 6.64% to Rs 369.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Midcap, smallcap stocks shine; Sensex up 600 points in late noon deals

CAS Bengaluru concert canceled: How to get your refund? Details inside

UCL 2025: All matchups for the final matchday and live streaming details

BSNL introduces budget Voice and SMS-only plans; challenges Jio, Vi, Airtel

Bajaj Finance hits over 3-month high; surges 14% thus far in January

Ideaforge Technology Ltd slipped 6.50% to Rs 450.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13445 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 3,525 crore in Q3 FY25

Denta Water and Infra Solutions gains on debut

Nifty trades near 23,150 mark; realty shares extent gains for 2nd day

Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 4.95% in the December 2024 quarter

All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 34.83% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story