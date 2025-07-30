KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 1538.76 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 15.80% to Rs 171.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 204.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 1538.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1364.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1538.761364.6319.1621.07298.69329.21235.81276.70171.90204.16

