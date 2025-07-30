Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 9.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 80.29 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 9.90% to Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 80.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.80.2969.4016.8419.0213.1612.2410.449.457.777.07

