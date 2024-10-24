KPIT Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

L T Foods Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 October 2024.

L T Foods Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 October 2024.

KPIT Technologies Ltd crashed 13.08% to Rs 1418.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51410 shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd lost 10.49% to Rs 362.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64977 shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd tumbled 6.98% to Rs 3025.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5805 shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd shed 6.74% to Rs 474.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63014 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd fell 6.42% to Rs 594.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58236 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News