KPIT Technologies Ltd Spurts 1.6%

KPIT Technologies Ltd has added 15.91% over last one month compared to 11.98% gain in BSE Teck index and 7.76% rise in the SENSEX

KPIT Technologies Ltd rose 1.6% today to trade at Rs 1688.4. The BSE Teck index is up 0.79% to quote at 17552.06. The index is up 11.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd increased 1.54% and Sun TV Network Ltd added 1.2% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 31.14 % over last one year compared to the 22.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

KPIT Technologies Ltd has added 15.91% over last one month compared to 11.98% gain in BSE Teck index and 7.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4863 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 99563 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1764 on 12 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 961 on 24 Jul 2023.

