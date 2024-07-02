Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies Ltd Spurts 1.6%

KPIT Technologies Ltd Spurts 1.6%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KPIT Technologies Ltd has added 15.91% over last one month compared to 11.98% gain in BSE Teck index and 7.76% rise in the SENSEX

KPIT Technologies Ltd rose 1.6% today to trade at Rs 1688.4. The BSE Teck index is up 0.79% to quote at 17552.06. The index is up 11.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd increased 1.54% and Sun TV Network Ltd added 1.2% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 31.14 % over last one year compared to the 22.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KPIT Technologies Ltd has added 15.91% over last one month compared to 11.98% gain in BSE Teck index and 7.76% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4863 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 99563 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1764 on 12 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 961 on 24 Jul 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Judge releases 2006 grand jury records of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off-highs, slips 150 points, Nifty below 24,100

Turkish prez accuses opposition of fueling racism amid anti-Syrian riot

Broking stocks fall up to 11% after Sebi directs MIIs to levy uniform fees

Jordan Bardella could become youngest French PM at helm of far-right party

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story