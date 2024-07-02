Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices set to slide at open

Indices set to slide at open

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

Early indications from GIFT Nifty futures point towards a 22.50 points decline for the Nifty 50 index.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 426.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,917.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 July 2024, provisional data showed.

FPIs have bought shares worth over Rs 426.03 crore in July 2024 (so far). They bought shares worth 2037.47 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian markets lacked a clear direction, contrasting with a positive close on Wall Street led by tech stocks.

Megacap growth stocks, like Apple and Tesla, propelled the tech-heavy Nasdaq to a strong start for the new quarter. The broader market also participated in the gains, with the Dow and S&P 500 edging higher in pre-holiday trading.

Investors are awaiting key U.S. labor market data later this week, hoping for insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13%, the S&P 500 gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.83%. Notably, the tech sector jumped 1.3% in the first trading session of July.

While the US manufacturing PMI data for June indicated continued contraction, a bright spot emerged: prices paid dropped to a six-month low. This could be a welcome sign for the Fed's fight against inflation. Despite this, market expectations remain for around two interest rate cuts later this year, beginning in September, according to LSEG FedWatch.

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India's June production dips 3% YoY

Ashok Leyland slides as total sales slips 2% YoY in June'24

Rane Holdings hits life high on plan to acquire 51% stake in JV

Coal India production up 8% &amp; Offtake up 6% in Q1 FY25

India and ASEAN Countries to Create a Platform to Facilitate Instantaneous Cross-Border Retail Payments

Domestic Markets:

Monday's market saw a measured rise, closing the day with the Nifty50 above 24,100. IT and financial services led the charge. Global stocks advanced amid hopes of a potential Fed rate cut in September. This optimism stemmed from lower-than-expected US inflation data (PCE). Investors are looking ahead to US jobs data and the Fed Chair's speech for further clues on interest rates. In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 443.46 points or 0.56% to 79,476.19. The Nifty 50 index added 131.35 points or 0.55% to 24,141.95. Both these indices attained record closing high levels today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget Watch: Govt may announce new 5G initiatives, focus on R&D for 6G

Gold slips Rs 10, silver gains Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,270

Govt raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 6,000 per metric tonne

Stock Market LIVE: Indian bourses geared up for positive start; US markets end higher

Iran's presidential candidates spar over lack of solutions before runoff

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story