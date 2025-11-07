KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 43.89 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries declined 9.09% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 43.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.8940.1714.7417.875.866.085.055.163.603.96

