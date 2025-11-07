Sensex, Nifty decline for 3rd day; metal shares climb

The key domestic indices ended with minor cuts, extending their losing streak for the third consecutive trading session. Investors sentiment dampened due to negative global cues and persistent FII selling. However, market participants will monitor Q2 earnings reports and other global developments for further direction. The Nifty ended below the 25,500 level after touching days high of 25,551.25 in afternoon trade.

Metal, PSU Bank and auto shares advanced while consumer durables, IT and FMCG shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 94.73 points or 0.11% to 83,216.28. The Nifty 50 index fell 17.40 points or 0.07% to 25,492.30. In the past three trading session Sensex and Nifty declined 0.91% and 1.05%, respectively.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.01%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,619 shares rose and 2,540 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged. New Listing : Shares of Studds Accessories ended at Rs 560.45 on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.20% as compared with the issue price of Rs 570. The stock was listed at Rs 585, exhibiting a premium of 2.63% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 585 and a low of 555.80. On the BSE, over 6.69 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update: Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) received bids for 5,43,61,50,600 shares as against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:21 IST on Friday (7 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 14.90 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 November 2025 and it will close on 7 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 100 per share. Pine Labs received bids for 1,09,84,784 shares as against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:21 IST on Friday (7 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it will close on 11 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 210 and 221 per share.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index advanced 1.48% to 10,433.95. The index declined in the past two consecutive trading sessions. Hindustan Copper (up 3.16%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.42%), Tata Steel (up 2.4%), Jindal Steel (up 2.27%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.13%), Vedanta (up 2.03%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.95%), NMDC (up 1.63%), Hindustan Zinc (up 1.58%) and Welspun Corp (up 1.16%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) added 1.75% after the company announced that it has received an order worth over Rs 6,650 crore from NTPC for the execution of an EPC package at the Darlipali Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Sundargarh district, Odisha.

Pricol surged 9.39% after its consolidated net profit jumped 41.97% to Rs 63.99 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 45.07 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 51.97% year on year (YoY) to Rs 987.93 crore in Q2 FY26. Cummins India shed 0.70%. The company reported a 41.51% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 637.69 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 450.61 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.49% to Rs 3,121.58 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. NHPC declined 1.58%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,021.44 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13.48% as against Rs 900.03 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 10.26% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,365.26 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Genus Power Infrastructure shed 0.83%. The companys standalone net profit surged 162.44% to Rs 148.15 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 135.99% to Rs 1,149 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. DAM Capital Advisors rallied 2.75% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 140.66% to Rs 52.15 crore on a 69.06% increase in total income to Rs 107.05 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) tanked 1.97% after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 25.26% to Rs 47.78 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 63.93 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 31.71% to Rs 960.74 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,406.91 crore in Q2 FY25.

Global Markets: European stocks declined as investors awaited a slew of economic data, including, germanys import and export data and French trade figures. The U.K.s House Price Index is also scheduled for release later today. Asian markets ended lower on Friday, reflecting Wall Streets losses as renewed concerns over stretched valuations in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks weighed on investor sentiment. Chinas exports fell 1.1% year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms in October, reversing sharply from an 8.3% surge in September, official data showed on Friday. Imports rose 1% YoY, easing from 7.4% growth in the previous month. The slowdown reflects weak domestic demand, prolonged pressure from the property downturn, rising job insecurity, and the fading impact of earlier consumption stimulus.

On Wall Street, AI-linked stocks extended their recent declines, dragging major indices lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.70 points (0.84%) to 46,912.30, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.12% to 6,720.32. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.9% to 23,053.99, with the Nasdaq 100 down more than 2% for the week its steepest decline since early April. Adding to investor unease, October layoffs surged to 153,000, nearly triple Septembers figure and 175% higher year-on-year, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.