Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd, Hindprakash Industries Ltd, Ashima Ltd and SMS Lifesciences India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 April 2025.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 123.81 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 541 shares in the past one month.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd surged 17.69% to Rs 1.73. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindprakash Industries Ltd soared 16.89% to Rs 141.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 412 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd gained 14.67% to Rs 26.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96878 shares in the past one month.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd spurt 14.38% to Rs 1455.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 212 shares in the past one month.

