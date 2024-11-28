RateGain secures contract with Vietjet Thailand

RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Vietjet Thailand, a subsidiary of the Vietjet group, has selected AirGain, RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence platform, to gain real-time competitive insights. This strategic collaboration highlights Vietjet Thailand's commitment to delivering affordable and seamless travel experiences across its expanding network in Thailand and Asia.

A leading low-cost carrier in Thailand, Vietjet Thailand today operates a robust network throughout the region, connecting major cities and popular tourist destinations. The airline has established itself as a reliable player in the low-cost aviation sector, known for offering budget-friendly fares and efficient services. With a modern and efficient fleet, Vietjet Thailand continues to expand its reach, enter new markets, and solidify its position in Asia's aviation industry. However, as competition intensifies and market conditions evolve, the airline faces the challenge of maintaining price leadership while managing fluctuating demand, rising operational costs, and changing customer expectations.

Through its partnership with AirGain, Vietjet Thailand will gain access to real-time competitive pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs. These insights will empower the airline to refine its dynamic pricing strategies and enhance promotional efforts to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market. By optimizing pricing models and monitoring shifting market trends, Vietjet Thailand will ensure that its fares align with demand while delivering greater value to travelers. The partnership also supports Vietjet Thailand's ambition to grow sustainably across key markets by offering affordable fares without compromising service quality.

As Vietjet Thailand continues to expand, it will leverage AirGain's platform to identify new growth opportunities and respond quickly to market dynamics. With the ability to adjust fares and promotions in real time, the airline is well-positioned to meet the evolving preferences of modern travelers while maintaining its leadership in the low-cost segment.

