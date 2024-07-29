Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 38.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.79% to Rs 280.76 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 38.13% to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.79% to Rs 280.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 165.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.280.76165.3614.9119.6030.5726.1722.6817.7716.4111.88

