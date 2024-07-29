Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Novartis India standalone net profit rises 27.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit rises 27.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.87% to Rs 92.29 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 27.05% to Rs 25.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 92.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.2990.60 2 OPM %25.9719.17 -PBDT34.2329.33 17 PBT33.6827.77 21 NP25.7420.26 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; L&T, UltraTech shine; Titan, Airtel slip

K'taka CM accuses Sitharaman of lying, says BJP tainting state as corrupt

Delhi HC orders Ramdev to remove remark claiming Coronil as Covid-19 'cure'

WB to consider lifting potato shipment ban post cost stability in local mkt

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story