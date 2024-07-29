Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 92.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 92.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.48% to Rs 2496.86 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 92.07% to Rs 143.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.48% to Rs 2496.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2038.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2496.862038.59 22 OPM %8.456.05 -PBDT252.10150.76 67 PBT195.9198.58 99 NP143.8274.88 92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

K'taka CM accuses Sitharaman of lying, says BJP tainting state as corrupt

Delhi HC orders Ramdev to remove remark claiming Coronil as Covid-19 'cure'

WB to consider lifting potato shipment ban post cost stability in local mkt

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 700 pts from day's high, Nifty tests 24,800; ITC, Airtel weigh

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story