Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 92.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.48% to Rs 2496.86 croreNet profit of Whirlpool of India rose 92.07% to Rs 143.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.48% to Rs 2496.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2038.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2496.862038.59 22 OPM %8.456.05 -PBDT252.10150.76 67 PBT195.9198.58 99 NP143.8274.88 92
