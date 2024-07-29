Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 92.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.48% to Rs 2496.86 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 92.07% to Rs 143.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.48% to Rs 2496.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2038.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2496.862038.598.456.05252.10150.76195.9198.58143.8274.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp