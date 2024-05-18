Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit declines 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit declines 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 23.19 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge declined 35.40% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 23.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.29% to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 83.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.1918.73 24 83.6280.91 3 OPM %10.8213.72 -8.975.67 - PBDT2.242.37 -5 7.023.65 92 PBT1.851.98 -7 5.472.03 169 NP1.041.61 -35 3.991.64 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Krishanveer Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 80.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 22.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story