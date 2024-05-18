Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit declines 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 23.19 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge declined 35.40% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 23.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.29% to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 83.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

23.1918.7383.6280.9110.8213.728.975.672.242.377.023.651.851.985.472.031.041.613.991.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News