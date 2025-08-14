Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 18.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 23.64 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 18.29% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.6424.7711.2510.822.992.652.602.262.071.75

