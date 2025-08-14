Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 18.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 18.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 23.64 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 18.29% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.6424.77 -5 OPM %11.2510.82 -PBDT2.992.65 13 PBT2.602.26 15 NP2.071.75 18

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

