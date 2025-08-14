G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 38.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.60% to Rs 37.63 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 38.64% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.60% to Rs 37.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.6338.246.946.851.721.480.720.510.610.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News