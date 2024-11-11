Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 59.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.61% to Rs 117.63 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 59.19% to Rs 12.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.61% to Rs 117.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.117.6379.6916.2916.3017.9411.7515.6310.1812.137.62

