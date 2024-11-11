Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 59.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 47.61% to Rs 117.63 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 59.19% to Rs 12.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.61% to Rs 117.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales117.6379.69 48 OPM %16.2916.30 -PBDT17.9411.75 53 PBT15.6310.18 54 NP12.137.62 59

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

