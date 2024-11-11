Prismx Global Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.89% to Rs 8.58 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.89% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.584.382.91-465.300.74-18.450.73-18.460.45-18.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News