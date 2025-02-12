Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 41.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 172.92 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 41.86% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 172.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 166.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.172.92166.806.4011.1513.4019.8812.0218.718.2514.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News