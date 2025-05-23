Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 2.12% to Rs 39.65 crore

Net loss of Sundaram Multi Pap reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 39.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 127.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.6540.51 -2 127.43127.05 0 OPM %-2.936.37 -1.283.22 - PBDT0.141.85 -92 0.930.92 1 PBT-0.950.77 PL -3.41-3.22 -6 NP-0.850.24 PL -5.12-5.08 -1

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

