Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 5.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 11229.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company rose 5.62% to Rs 771.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 730.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 11229.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9215.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.57% to Rs 3496.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3250.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.28% to Rs 46751.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37924.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

