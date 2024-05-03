Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 5.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Titan Company consolidated net profit rises 5.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 11229.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company rose 5.62% to Rs 771.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 730.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 11229.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9215.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.57% to Rs 3496.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3250.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.28% to Rs 46751.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37924.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11229.009215.00 22 46751.0037924.00 23 OPM %10.6111.82 -11.3212.87 - PBDT1149.001107.00 4 5207.004888.00 7 PBT991.00988.00 0 4623.004447.00 4 NP771.00730.00 6 3496.003250.00 8

