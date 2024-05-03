Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 32.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 32.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 19.66% to Rs 559.53 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 32.03% to Rs 36.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 559.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 696.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.15% to Rs 141.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 2266.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2497.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales559.53696.41 -20 2266.912497.97 -9 OPM %12.3412.71 -11.7411.31 - PBDT62.0881.10 -23 240.15252.10 -5 PBT49.7469.42 -28 192.48204.81 -6 NP36.1453.17 -32 141.88152.81 -7

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

