Sah Polymers consolidated net profit declines 81.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 62.90% to Rs 32.40 crore

Net profit of Sah Polymers declined 81.03% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.90% to Rs 32.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.4019.89 63 OPM %3.677.69 -PBDT0.811.33 -39 PBT0.180.78 -77 NP0.110.58 -81

First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

