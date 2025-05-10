Kritika Wires standalone net profit declines 32.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.18% to Rs 239.15 croreNet profit of Kritika Wires declined 32.81% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.18% to Rs 239.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.60% to Rs 10.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.55% to Rs 744.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 431.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
