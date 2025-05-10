Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 46.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.86% to Rs 64.49 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 46.49% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 64.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.09% to Rs 6.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.44% to Rs 219.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

