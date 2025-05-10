Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 46.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 46.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 25.86% to Rs 64.49 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 46.49% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 64.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.09% to Rs 6.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.44% to Rs 219.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64.4951.24 26 219.35148.77 47 OPM %3.952.26 -5.114.69 - PBDT1.962.25 -13 11.149.61 16 PBT1.311.59 -18 8.827.61 16 NP0.611.14 -46 6.225.65 10

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

