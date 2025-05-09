Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals appoints Dr. Ankit Thakker as Jt. MD and CEO

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 09 May 2025

The Board of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals at its meeting held on 09 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Dr. Ankit Thakker as a Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for a period of five years with effect from 11 July 2025 till 10 July 2030, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

