Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit declines 14.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit declines 14.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 613.58 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust declined 14.33% to Rs 119.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 613.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 553.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales613.58553.82 11 OPM %68.6667.45 -PBDT335.02309.70 8 PBT180.26164.69 9 NP119.58139.58 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 34.66% in the June 2025 quarter

The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 52.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit rises 78.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Semac Construction reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story