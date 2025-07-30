Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit declines 14.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 613.58 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust declined 14.33% to Rs 119.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 139.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 613.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 553.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.613.58553.8268.6667.45335.02309.70180.26164.69119.58139.58

