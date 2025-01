Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 12.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.75% to Rs 178.93 crore

Net profit of Kritika Wires rose 12.77% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 93.75% to Rs 178.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.178.9392.351.602.323.992.942.852.432.121.88

