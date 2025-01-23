Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 65.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.68% to Rs 5.17 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 65.46% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.68% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

