Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S & T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

S & T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-75.00-175.00 -PBDT0.02-0.07 LP PBT0.02-0.07 LP NP0.02-0.07 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 7.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajath Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 47.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Premier Energy & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story