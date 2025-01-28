Tokyo Plast International standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 19.05 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Plast International declined 55.56% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 19.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.0515.876.467.120.860.900.100.190.080.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News