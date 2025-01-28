Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tokyo Plast International standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Tokyo Plast International standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 19.05 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Plast International declined 55.56% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 19.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales19.0515.87 20 OPM %6.467.12 -PBDT0.860.90 -4 PBT0.100.19 -47 NP0.080.18 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

S & T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 7.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajath Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 47.07% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story