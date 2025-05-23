Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 7.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.81% to Rs 26.13 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 7.48% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.30% to Rs 25.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 100.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.1322.18100.1989.8629.7035.3933.0631.528.678.6835.6529.908.328.3934.2728.616.325.8825.4721.35

