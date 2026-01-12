Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated bags Rs 152-cr waste management contracts from Vasai Virar civic body

Krystal Integrated bags Rs 152-cr waste management contracts from Vasai Virar civic body

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Krystal Integrated Services said that it has secured 3 five-year contracts worth an aggregate Rs 152 crore from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) for municipal solid waste management services.

The contracts cover door-to-door collection, segregation and transportation of municipal solid waste, including street cleaning and disposal at designated locations, in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The scope spans Prabhag C, F and G, with approximate contract values of Rs 83 crore, Rs 111 crore and Rs 81 crore, respectively. All three contracts are in the ordinary course of business.

The orders have been awarded by a domestic entity and are not related-party transactions. The company said neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority.

Krystal Integrated Services is engaged in providing Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services, with a strong operational focus across diverse sectors, including healthcare, education, public administration.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 13% to Rs 9.21 crore despite a 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 283.40 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Q2 FY25.

Shares of Krystal Integrated Services tanked 3.47% to Rs 616.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

