British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

Large currency speculators reduced net short position in the Pound futures market from a six year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 30538 contracts in the data reported through January 06, 2025. This was a weekly drop of 2669 net short contracts.

