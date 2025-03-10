SJVN signs MoU with Govt. of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company

For development of 1800 MW Pumped Storage Project at Kotpali

SJVN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the Government of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL) for the development of 1800 MW Pumped Storage Project (PSP) at Kotpali in the state of Chhattisgarh. The signing of this MoU marks a significant step in enhancing India's energy security and supporting the transition to a clean and sustainable power sector.

Total investment for the project is estimated at Rs 9500 crore, with direct and indirect employment benefits expected for 5000 people during its development phase.

The Kotpali PSP is a off stream closed loop type PSP in Balrampur District of Chhattisgarh with an installed capacity of 1800 MW designed to generate energy around 3967 MU.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News