Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN signs MoU with Govt. of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company

SJVN signs MoU with Govt. of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company

Image
Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For development of 1800 MW Pumped Storage Project at Kotpali

SJVN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the Government of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL) for the development of 1800 MW Pumped Storage Project (PSP) at Kotpali in the state of Chhattisgarh. The signing of this MoU marks a significant step in enhancing India's energy security and supporting the transition to a clean and sustainable power sector.

Total investment for the project is estimated at Rs 9500 crore, with direct and indirect employment benefits expected for 5000 people during its development phase.

The Kotpali PSP is a off stream closed loop type PSP in Balrampur District of Chhattisgarh with an installed capacity of 1800 MW designed to generate energy around 3967 MU.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

RDB Realty & Infra bags Rs 42-cr work order

SJVN inks MoU with Chhattisgarh Govt to develop 1800 MW PSP

360 ONE WAM Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Krystal Integrated Services bags order worth Rs 84 crore

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story