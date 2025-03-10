Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculative net longs at two-month high

Pound speculative net longs at two-month high

Image
Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators net longs in the Pound futures climbed to a two-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 18574 contracts in the data reported through March 04, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 14111 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SJVN signs MoU with Govt. of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

RDB Realty & Infra bags Rs 42-cr work order

SJVN inks MoU with Chhattisgarh Govt to develop 1800 MW PSP

360 ONE WAM Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story