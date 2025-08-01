JSW Energy consolidated net profit rises 42.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.62% to Rs 5143.37 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy rose 42.43% to Rs 743.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 521.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 78.62% to Rs 5143.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2879.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5143.372879.4654.2249.241754.001073.671015.41698.22743.12521.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News