Krystal Integrated Services jumps as PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 11-cr in Q3 FY25

Krystal Integrated Services rallied 4.28% to Rs 725 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.06% to Rs 10.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 8.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations fell 2.36% to Rs 276.37 crore as against Rs 283.07 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 17.07 crore in Q3 FY25, 8.93% higher than Rs 15.67 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total expenses declined 2.16% to Rs 263.13 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to Rs 268.94 crore reported in Q3 FY24. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 26.57 crore (down 51.47% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 228 crore (up 12.43% YoY) during the period under review.

For Q3 FY25, the revenue from the Manpower & Related Services was Rs 254.35 crore (up 10.76% YoY), Information Technology Enabled Services revenue was Rs 9.33 crore (down 80.08% YoY) and Catering Services revenue was Rs 13.58 crore (up 92.62 % YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit gained 36.41% to Rs 31.88 crore in 9M FY25 as against to Rs 23.37 crore posted in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations increased 8.84% YoY to Rs 799.68 crore in 9M FY25.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the companys board approved incorporation of Taskmaster, a proposed wholly owned subsidiary of TMPL in India. Krystal Integrated Services is the promoter of TMPL, a wholly owned subsidiary.

The proposed wholly owned subsidiary will be incorporated in India to carry on in India or elsewhere the business to provide, commercialize, control, develop, establish, handle, operate, hold, pack, organise, promote, service, supervise, represent, and act as agents, concessionaires, consultants, booking agents, or all types of services in home cleaning solutions, cleaning building interiors, windows, carpets, and upholstery. The company will initially subscribe to 10,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10, each aggregating to Rs 1,00,000 in cash.

Further, the board approved raising of funds through any or all of various permissible methods, including but not limited to preferential issue, qualified institution placement ('QIP'), or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof. The aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 300 crore at such price or prices as may be determined under applicable laws, in one or more tranches.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News