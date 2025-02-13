Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Source Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Source Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Source Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-200.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.02 0 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kokuyo Camlin reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shiva Suitings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 61.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 77.28% in the December 2024 quarter

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 27.21% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story