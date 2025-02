Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 4.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.38% to Rs 19.57 crore

Net profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 4.03% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.38% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.5717.1110.1213.032.382.311.641.591.191.24

