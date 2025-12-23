Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSH International makes weak market debut; lists below issue price

KSH International makes weak market debut; lists below issue price

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Shares of KSH International were currently trading at Rs 360.55 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.11% as compared with the issue price of Rs 384.

The stock debuted at Rs 370 on the BSE, exhibiting a discount of 3.65% over the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 370 and a low of 355. On the BSE, over 3 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The offer comprises both fresh issue (issue of new shares of Rs 5 face value aggregating to Rs 420 crore) and offer for sale (of shares aggregating to Rs 290 crore) by promoter selling shareholders.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, the company propose to utilize Rs 225.977 crore towards prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 87.017 crore towards expansion of capacity at its existing manufacturing plants at both Supa and Chakan; Rs 8.828 crore towards purchasing and setting up of a rooftop solar power plant for power generation at its manufacturing unit at Supa and balance for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, KSH International on 16 December 2025, the company raised Rs 212.99 crore from anchor investors, by allotting 55.46 lakh shares at Rs 384 each to 13 anchor investors.

KSH International, promoted by Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde, Rohit Kushal Hegde and Rakhi Girija Shetty, is a leading manufacturer of Insulated Rectangular & Round Magnet Winding wires and Continuously Transposed Conductors in India. Its products are critical components of capital goods such as transformers, motors, alternators and generators. The company market and sell its products through its brand KSH.

In FY25, revenue from sales of specialized magnet winding wires accounted for 74.79% of revenue from operations and balance 25.21% is from standard magnet winding wires.

For the three month ended 30 June 2025, the firm recorded a standalone net profit of Rs 22.68 crore and income from operations of Rs 558.71 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coforge board to mull fund raising on December 26

Antony Waste Handling Cell jumps after subsidiary bags Rs 329-cr Maharashtra waste project

Prestige Estates acquires 25-acre land parcel in Chennai with topline potential of over Rs 5,000 crore

Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Epinephrine Injection in American market

Sanghvi Movers' subsidiary bags Rs 429-cr wind EPC orders

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story