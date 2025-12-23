Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches Epinephrine Injection in American market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has announced the launch of Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial in the United States.
The company said that its Epinephrine Injection is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) manufactured by BPI Labs, LLC (NDA 205029).
Epinephrine Injection is commonly used in emergency medical settings for the treatment of severe allergic reactions and other critical conditions.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2025, the Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) market recorded annual sales of approximately $67.6 million, indicating a sizeable opportunity in the US generics market.
Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, We are excited to announce the launch of Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vial, growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the company, reported a 72.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 610.25 crore on a 76.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,003.79 crore in Q2 FY25.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.20% to Rs 2,042.70 on the BSE.
