Antony Waste Handling Cell jumps after subsidiary bags Rs 329-cr Maharashtra waste project

Antony Waste Handling Cell surged 7.80% to Rs 535.25 after the company announced that its arm, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions, has secured a contract worth Rs 329.45 crore for the development of a mixed solid waste processing plant in Maharashtra.

The contract has been awarded by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Thane, Maharashtra.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves the establishment of a 600 to 800 tonnes-per-day (TPD) mixed solid waste processing plant on a design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) basis on land owned by TMC at Atkoli in Bhiwandi taluka. The scope of work also includes comprehensive operation and maintenance of the facility for a period of 10 years.

The total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at Rs 67 crore, which will be reimbursed by TMC upon achievement of milestones as stipulated in the tender documents. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority and that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms. Antony Waste Handling Cell is engaged in the business of mechanical power sweeping of the roads and collection & transportation of municipal solid waste. The companys consolidated net profit rose 12.9% to Rs 13.65 crore on a 16.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 257.65 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.