Genus Power Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 107.65% to Rs 420.12 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures reported to Rs 24.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 107.65% to Rs 420.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.17% to Rs 86.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.51% to Rs 1200.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 808.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales420.12202.32 108 1200.58808.39 49 OPM %12.9013.36 -11.249.73 - PBDT51.38-4.84 LP 160.9163.54 153 PBT45.54-9.48 LP 139.6644.81 212 NP24.35-11.29 LP 86.6728.97 199

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

