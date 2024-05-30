Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 3.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 71.23 croreNet profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 3.93% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 71.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.98% to Rs 16.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 272.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 234.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News