Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 3.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 71.23 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 3.93% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 71.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.98% to Rs 16.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 272.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 234.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

71.2362.93272.98234.4513.0416.0814.3518.328.179.6635.5343.265.066.8523.1531.663.443.3116.3621.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News