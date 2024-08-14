Kshitij Polyline reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.71% to Rs 11.56 crore

Net profit of Kshitij Polyline reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 11.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.5614.227.70-1.130.80-0.440.58-0.680.50-0.70

